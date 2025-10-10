Cowboys' Jack Sanborn: Remains unavailable Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanborn (concussion) did not practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Sanborn suffered a concussion in Week 5 against the Jets, and he has now opened the week unavailable at each of the team's first two practices of the week. If Sanborn is unable to go Sunday against the Panthers, Shemar James would stand to draw a start at middle linebacker in Week 6.
