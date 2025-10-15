Cowboys' Jack Sanborn: Returns to limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanborn (concussion) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
This is a step in a positive direction for Sanborn, who didn't practice at all last week and missed this past Sunday's game against Carolina. However, the fourth-year linebacker will need to clear concussion protocol in order to be eligible to suit up in Week 7 against Washington. Sanborn was hurt in the first half of the game against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 5.
