Sanborn (concussion) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

This is a step in a positive direction for Sanborn, who didn't practice at all last week and missed this past Sunday's game against Carolina. However, the fourth-year linebacker will need to clear concussion protocol in order to be eligible to suit up in Week 7 against Washington. Sanborn was hurt in the first half of the game against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 5.