Cowboys' Jack Sanborn: Still working through groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanborn (groin) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Sanborn was unable to play against the Broncos this past Sunday due to a groin injury, which he appeared to pick up on gameday. The injury prevented him from practicing Thursday, and he'll need to return to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days in order to have a chance at playing against Arizona on Monday.
