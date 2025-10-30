default-cbs-image
Sanborn (groin) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Sanborn was unable to play against the Broncos this past Sunday due to a groin injury, which he appeared to pick up on gameday. The injury prevented him from practicing Thursday, and he'll need to return to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days in order to have a chance at playing against Arizona on Monday.

