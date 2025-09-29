Sanborn racked up 11 tackles (six solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 40-40 overtime tie with the Packers.

It's the first time this season that Sanborn has reached double digits in tackles, but so far he's enjoying the benefits of a starting role in a Matt Eberflus defense. Through four games, the former Bear has 32 tackles, only three behind the total he amassed over 17 regular-season contests in 2024 and about halfway to his career high of 65, set in 2023.