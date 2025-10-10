Sanborn (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Sanborn was unable to practice this past week and will remain in the league's concussion protocol. His next opportunity to play will be Week 7 against the Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 19, though he'll have to return to practice in at least a limited capacity next week to have a chance at returning. Shemar James is the top candidate to start at middle linebacker in Sanborn's absence.