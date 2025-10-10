Cowboys' Jack Sanborn: Won't play against Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanborn (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.
Sanborn was unable to practice this past week and will remain in the league's concussion protocol. His next opportunity to play will be Week 7 against the Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 19, though he'll have to return to practice in at least a limited capacity next week to have a chance at returning. Shemar James is the top candidate to start at middle linebacker in Sanborn's absence.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jack Sanborn: Remains unavailable Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Jack Sanborn: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Jack Sanborn: Won't return vs. NYJ•
-
Cowboys' Jack Sanborn: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Cowboys' Jack Sanborn: Team-high 11 tackles Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Jack Sanborn: Leads way with seven tackles•