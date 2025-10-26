Sanborn was added to the Cowboys' injury report due to a groin injury, and he has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

It's unclear when Sanborn sustained the injury, as he was not listed on the Cowboys' injury report during Week 8 prep. However, the injury is severe enough for the fourth-year linebacker to not suit up against Denver. With Sanborn set to be inactive and DeMarvion Overshown (knee) still on the reserve/PUP list, Damone Clark will serve as the Cowboys' lone reserve linebacker on the active roster behind Marist Liufau, Shemar James and Kenneth Murray.