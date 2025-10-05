Cowboys' Jack Sanborn: Won't return vs. NYJ
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanborn has been diagnosed with a concussion and will not return Sunday against the Jets, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Sanborn went to the locker room with medical staff in the first half after taking a hit to the head, where he was diagnosed with a concussion after undergoing tests. Marist Liufau and Shemar James will see more work on defense for the second half in Sanborn's absence.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jack Sanborn: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Cowboys' Jack Sanborn: Team-high 11 tackles Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Jack Sanborn: Leads way with seven tackles•
-
Cowboys' Jack Sanborn: Gets six stops Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Jack Sanborn: Inks deal with Dallas•
-
Bears' Jack Sanborn: Headed for free agency•