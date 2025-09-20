Clowney said after Friday's practice that he's ready to play Sunday against the Bears, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. Executive vice president Stephen Jones suggested Friday on 105.3 The Fan that Dallas might ramp up the 32-year-old a little more slowly, however. "After practice and talking about it today it's probably a final game-time decision," Jones said. "But leaning toward him probably not playing this week."

We'll see the veteran pass rusher can make his push to play this week against the Bears. He didn't agree to a deal with the Cowboys until after a Week 2 overtime win over the Giants, but he's used to jumping right into action after signing midseason -- Clowney previously skipped training camp before signing deals with the Titans (2020), Browns (2021) and Ravens (2023), and in each case he played right away. Clowney was also arrested last week in South Carolina over a parking dispute, but that isn't likely to affect his availability for Week 3.