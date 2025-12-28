Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney: Disruptive in Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clowney recorded four total tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Thursday's 30-23 win over the Commanders.
Clowney was able to get to Josh Johnson in the first quarter for a sack before he later combined with cornerback Reddy Steward to sack wide receiver Treylon Burks in the third quarter. Clowney is now up to 35 total tackles (19 solo), including 5.5 sacks, while adding three passes defensed and a fumble recovery over 12 games with the Cowboys this year.
