Clowney recorded six tackles (five solo), including 2.0 sacks, during Dallas' win over the Chiefs on Thursday.

Clowney had a dominant outing in the victory, setting new season-high totals in both tackles and sacks. The 2014 first-round pick has racked up 4.0 sacks on the season and will look to add to his totals during the Week 14 matchup versus Detroit.