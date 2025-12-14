Clowney, who is officially questionable to play against Minnesota on Sunday, is likely to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Clowney missed last Sunday's game against Detroit due to the hamstring issue, but he was able to follow a pair of limited practices to begin this week with a full session Friday. The veteran defensive end therefore appears set to return to action against the Vikings on Sunday. In the last three games for which he was healthy, Clowney logged a defensive snap share between 43 and 47 percent.