Clowney recorded 41 tackles (24 solo), including 8.5 sacks, and added four passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over 13 games for the Cowboys in 2025.

The veteran edge rusher didn't sign with Dallas until September and didn't debut with the team until Week 4, but Clowney was fully up to speed in the second half of the season and racked up 6.5 of his sacks in his final five games. A free agent once again this offseason, a return to the Cowboys in 2026 seems unlikely for the 32-year-old mercenary given his track record -- Clowney's played for six different teams over the last seven seasons -- but he's still capable of making an impact in the pass rush wherever he lands. Over the last three years, split between Dallas, Carolina and Baltimore, Clowney's delivered 23.5 sacks in 44 regular-season games.