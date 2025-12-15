Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney: Good to go vs. Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clowney (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Clowney was deemed questionable for Sunday night's game due to a hamstring injury, but he's been officially cleared to return from a one-game absence after going through pregame warmups. He's mostly worked in a rotational role at defensive end this season behind Dante Fowler and Donovan Ezeiruaku.
