default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Clowney (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Clowney was deemed questionable for Sunday night's game due to a hamstring injury, but he's been officially cleared to return from a one-game absence after going through pregame warmups. He's mostly worked in a rotational role at defensive end this season behind Dante Fowler and Donovan Ezeiruaku.

More News