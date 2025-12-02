Clowney (hamstring) did not participate at practice Monday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Clowney is dealing with an apparent hamstring issue after he compiled six total tackles (five solo), including a season-high 2.0 sacks, in the team's 31-28 win over the Chiefs on Thanksgiving. The defensive lineman will have two more chances to return to practice prior to Thursday's matchup with the Lions.