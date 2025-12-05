Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney: No go for TNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clowney (hamstring) is inactive for Thursday night's contest against the Lions.
Clowney was able to log a limited practice Wednesday after opening the week on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, but he'll now ultimately sit out Week 14. In his absence, Sam Williams is a top candidate to step into a starting role on the defensive line versus Detroit.
