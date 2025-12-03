Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clowney (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 32-year-old upgraded from a DNP on Tuesday to limited practice Wednesday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Thursday's contest. Clowney has appeared in nine games for the Cowboys this season, recording 27 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, and three passes defensed. If inactive for the Week 14 matchup, expect Sam Williams to operate as Dallas' top reserve defensive end.
