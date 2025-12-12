Clowney (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

A hamstring injury prevented Clowney from playing against Detroit in Week 14. He opened Week 15 prep with back-to-back practices before logging a full session Friday, which gives him some positive momentum ahead of Sunday's game. If Clowney is unable to play, then Sam Williams and James Houston would both be in line for larger roles at defensive end opposite Donovan Ezeiruaku.