Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney: Scores first sack as Cowboy
By RotoWire Staff
Clowney recorded five tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defended in Sunday's win over the Commanders.
The veteran edge rusher made his first real impact in four games as a Cowboy, with his sack being his first of the season. Clowney is filling a rotational role in a Dallas pass rush that lacks a true alpha with Micah Parsons now in Green Bay, but the unit racked up four sacks in Sunday's win and has 10 in the last three contests.