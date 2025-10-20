Clowney recorded five tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defended in Sunday's win over the Commanders.

The veteran edge rusher made his first real impact in four games as a Cowboy, with his sack being his first of the season. Clowney is filling a rotational role in a Dallas pass rush that lacks a true alpha with Micah Parsons now in Green Bay, but the unit racked up four sacks in Sunday's win and has 10 in the last three contests.