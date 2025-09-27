Clowney is expected to make his Cowboys debut Sunday night against the Packers, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The veteran edge rusher was signed back on Sept, 14, but Dallas elected to hold him out in Week 3 while he got up to speed on Matt Eberflus' scheme. Clowney won't replace Micah Parsons, but he's recorded 15.0 sacks in 31 regular-season games over the last two seasons between the Ravens and Panthers and will provide a boost to a Cowboys pass rush that's managed only 4.0 sacks in the first three weeks of 2025, the fifth-lowest mark in the league.