Clowney and the Cowboys agreed on a contract Sunday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Clowney was in attendance for one of the Cowboys' practices during the week, and owner Jerry Jones told the media following Sunday's 40-37 overtime win over the Giants that Dallas has come to an agreement with the 32-year-old. The linebacker appeared in 14 regular-season games with the Panthers in 2024, recording 46 total tackles (24 solo), including 5.5 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed. Clowney will provide the Cowboys with another pass-rushing option ahead of Week 3 versus the Bears.