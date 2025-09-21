default-cbs-image
Whether Clowney is activated for Week 3's game against the Bears depends upon whether Trevon Diggs (knee) can play, Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday.

If Diggs cannot play, Clowney will remain inactive due to the Cowboys needing another defensive back, but if Diggs can play, Clowney would play 10-15 snaps.

