Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney: Status tied to Diggs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whether Clowney is activated for Week 3's game against the Bears depends upon whether Trevon Diggs (knee) can play, Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday.
If Diggs cannot play, Clowney will remain inactive due to the Cowboys needing another defensive back, but if Diggs can play, Clowney would play 10-15 snaps.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney: Could jump right in•
-
Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney: Signs with Dallas•
-
Jadeveon Clowney: Being let go by Panthers•
-
Panthers' Jadeveon Clowney: Disappoints in Carolina•
-
Panthers' Jadeveon Clowney: Good to go against Tampa Bay•
-
Panthers' Jadeveon Clowney: Questionable for Week 17•