Clowney (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Clowney was unable to play against the Lions in Week 14 due to a hamstring injury. He's had additional time to recover from the injury, and he would avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings will a full practice over the next two days. The veteran pass rusher has accumulated 27 tackles (15 solo), including 4.0 sacks, three pass defenses and one fumble recovery through nine regular-season games.