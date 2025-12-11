default-cbs-image
Clowney (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Clowney was unable to play against the Lions in Week 14 due to a hamstring injury. He's had additional time to recover from the injury, and he would avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings will a full practice over the next two days. The veteran pass rusher has accumulated 27 tackles (15 solo), including 4.0 sacks, three pass defenses and one fumble recovery through nine regular-season games.

