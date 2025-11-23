Clowney (shoulder/neck) is active for Sunday's Week 12 contest against Philadelphia.

Clowney was limited in all three practices this week, but he'll be able to suit up against the Eagles. The veteran defensive end has been hovering around a 50 percent defensive snap share in recent games. On the season, Clowney has totaled 19 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and three defensed passes over seven contests.