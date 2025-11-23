Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney: Trending toward playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Clowney (shoulder/neck) is expected to play against the Eagles on Sunday.
Clowney has been working through neck and shoulder injuries that he likely picked up against the Raiders in Week 11. His practice reps were limited during Week 12 prep, but the veteran pass rusher is tracking toward being available for Sunday's NFC East clash, when he and the rest of the Cowboys' defensive line will look to contain Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. Clowney has accumulated 19 tackles (eight solo), including 2.0 sacks, three pass defenses and one fumble recovery across eight regular-season games.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney: Scores first sack as Cowboy•
-
Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney: Set for season debut•
-
Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney: Status tied to Diggs•
-
Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney: Could jump right in•
-
Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney: Signs with Dallas•