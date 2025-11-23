Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Clowney (shoulder/neck) is expected to play against the Eagles on Sunday.

Clowney has been working through neck and shoulder injuries that he likely picked up against the Raiders in Week 11. His practice reps were limited during Week 12 prep, but the veteran pass rusher is tracking toward being available for Sunday's NFC East clash, when he and the rest of the Cowboys' defensive line will look to contain Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. Clowney has accumulated 19 tackles (eight solo), including 2.0 sacks, three pass defenses and one fumble recovery across eight regular-season games.