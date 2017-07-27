Thomas was sidelined by a hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.

Thomas' injury doesn't appear to be very serious, but hamstring injuries have a tendency to linger so this is definitely something to keep an eye on. For now, look for Alfred Morris and Rod Smith to gobble up the majority of the work with the third-team offense.

