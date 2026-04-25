The Cowboys selected Barham in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 92nd overall.

Barham showed his versatility and explosiveness as a linebacker who converted to edge with Michigan in 2025, when he was named as an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and posted 32 tackles, including 4.0 sacks, one forced fumble and three pass defenses across 12 games. That versatility should help him line up on the defensive front and second level, and he has the speed and physicality to beat his blocker, though he did have issues with getting flagged for offside when anticipating the offense's snap count. Barham likely will operate in a rotational role at edge behind Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku (hip) and 2026 first-rounder Malachi Lawrence.