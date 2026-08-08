Cowboys' Jaishawn Barham: Injury not considered serious

Barham's groin injury that he sustained during Thursday's training camp practice is not considered to be a long-term concern, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Barham went to the Cowboys' team facilities after injuring his groin during Thursday's practice. The good news for the rookie third-rounder is that he avoided a serious injury, but it's unclear whether the issue will impact his availability for Dallas' preseason opener against Seattle on Saturday, Aug. 15. Barham figures to see most of his playing time on special teams in his rookie season while serving in a rotational role at linebacker behind DeMarvion Overshown (lower body) and Dee Winters.