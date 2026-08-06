Cowboys' Jaishawn Barham: Left practice early

Barham (groin) exited Thursday's training camp session early due to injury, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Barham was sent to the locker room after a trip to the medical tent. The third-round rookie out of Michigan suffered a groin injury during the training session. It is unclear how long the linebacker will be out, but any period of time benefits fellow depth option Shemar James, who may see more first-team reps as DeMarvion Overshown (lower body) incrementally works his way back to full practice.