Ferguson (ankle) is listed as active Sunday in Indianapolis.

Ferguson left last Sunday's loss to the Cardinals on the Cowboys' first possession and wasn't able to return due to an ankle injury. He was diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain, and while head coach Brian Schottenheimer relayed to Jon Machota of The Athletic on Monday that Ferguson has a chance to play in Week 9, the tight end managed just one limited practice (Friday) and was listed as questionable. Now that Ferguson is confirmed to be active, his workload is unclear with two other TEs (Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell) also available to the offense.