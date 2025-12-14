Ferguson (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Ferguson entered the weekend as questionable following an LP/DNP/LP practice regimen due to a calf injury, but comments from Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones (per Jon Machota of The Athletic) on Friday and a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Saturday evening indicated that the tight end was likely to play Week 15. Indeed, that has been confirmed, and Ferguson will continue to operate as one of QB Dak Prescott's top pass catchers along with WRs CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.