Ferguson (concussion) did not practice Tuesday, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Ferguson has registered back-to-back DNPs to open the week, and Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones already said Ferguson was "a little more of a long shot" to play Thursday against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reported Monday. Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford would again handle tight end duties if Ferguson isn't cleared to play.

