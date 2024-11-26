Ferguson (concussion) did not practice Tuesday, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Per Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Ferguson was spotted working off to the side during the portion of Tuesday's practice that was open to the media, but the tight end hasn't progressed enough through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to take part in non-contact drills. Ferguson appears to be trending toward missing a second straight game this Thursday against the Giants, with Cowboys executive Stephen Jones having already noted earlier in the week that the 25-year-old was "a little more of a long shot" to play Thanksgiving Day, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford would again handle tight end duties if Ferguson isn't cleared to play.