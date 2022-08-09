Ferguson returned to practice Monday after picking up a hamstring issue last Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Ferguson looked strong in his return to the field and stood out for his blocking Monday, according to Archer. The four-year collegiate starter out of Wisconsin should have ample experience as a run blocker, and this trait could give him an advantage in the competition for the Cowboys' No. 2 tight end spot behind Dalton Schultz. Should he remain active, it will be worth monitoring how many snaps Ferguson potentially sees ahead of fellow tight ends Sean McKeon and Jeremy Sprinkle during Dallas' first preseason game Saturday at Denver.