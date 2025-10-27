Ferguson didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 44-24 loss to the Broncos.

Ferguson has been one of the league's most productive tight ends in 2025, but he laid an egg against a tough Denver defense. He came into Sunday's loss riding a four-game, six-touchdown streak, and Ferguson had previously fallen short of five catches only once all season. Dallas' entire passing offense struggled, as Dak Prescott failed to throw a touchdown pass. Ferguson and his teammates will likely put forth a better performance at home against the Cardinals in Week 9.