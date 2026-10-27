Ferguson failed to haul in his lone target during Monday's 38-21 win over the Eagles.

Monday was the first time since Week 8 of the 2025 season that Ferguson failed to record a catch, and the only pass he saw from Dak Prescott was on a broken play in the red zone early in the fourth quarter. Ferguson's 38 offensive snaps were only two more than fellow tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, and the latter's role in the offense has grown over the last few weeks at the expense of the former. Week 8 against the Cardinals presents itself as a bounce-back opportunity for Ferguson, seeing as Arizona's defense ranks 27th in the NFL in fantasy points allowed per game to tight ends.