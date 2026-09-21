Ferguson caught all four of his targets for 43 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 37-20 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

After a quiet Week 1 against the Giants in which he caught just two passes for six scoreless yards, Ferguson bounced back with a pair of red-zone touchdowns against Washington. His four targets were still just fourth on the team, tied with Javonte Williams, behind CeeDee Lamb (nine), George Pickens (eight) and Ryan Flournoy (six) on a day Dak Prescott attempted 31 passes. Ferguson is shaping up as a touchdown-or-bust fantasy tight end headed into Week 3 versus Baltimore.