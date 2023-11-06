Ferguson caught seven of 10 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.

The second-year tight end set new career highs in targets and yards while tying the career-best seven receptions he had in Week 4 against the Patriots. Ferguson also caught his third TD of the season on a four-yard toss from Dak Prescott in the first quarter, and the Dallas quarterback seemed to trust him more than any other option aside from CeeDee Lamb. Ferguson has had an up-and-down first campaign as the Cowboys' starting TE, but he may be gearing up for a big second half of the year ahead of a Week 10 meeting with the Giants.