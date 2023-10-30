Ferguson recorded four receptions on four targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 43-20 win over the Rams.

Ferguson saw at least seven targets in three of his first four games of the season, though he has only eight looks in his last three games combined. As a result, he managed to top 40 yards for only the third time on the campaign, with his longest catch of the day coming on an 18-yard touchdown catch. Though his production will be sporadic, Ferguson has four targets inside the five and 11 targets inside the red zone this season, so he should have plenty of opportunity to keep finding the end zone.