Ferguson caught his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's 25-10 win over the Commanders.

Ferguson returned to his depth role in the tight end ranks with the return of starter Dalton Schultz after a one-game absence. The rookie played just 28 percent of the Cowboys' offensive snaps and was unable to get going with limited work. Barring another injury to Schultz, Ferguson should continue to operate as the team's top backup at tight end. The 23-year-old should be ignored for fantasy purposes as the Cowboys visit the Rams in Week 5.