Ferguson recorded four receptions on five targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 33-16 win over the Raiders.

George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb dominated targets, leaving Ferguson with limited opportunity that came exclusively in short areas of the field. That led to Ferguson's second-lowest yardage output of the season, and he now has fewer than 30 receiving yards in three of four games since Lamb returned from an ankle sprain. Positively, Ferguson did find the end zone on a five-yard reception to save his fantasy performance, while also marking his seventh touchdown of the season.