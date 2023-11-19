Watch Now:

Ferguson caught three of five targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Panthers.

Ferguson saw fellow tight end Luke Schoonmaker open the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown during the first quarter. Without a score himself, Ferguson snapped a three-game touchdown streak. The promising second-year pass-catcher will now face a quick turnaround ahead of Thursday's clash with the Commanders in Week 12.

