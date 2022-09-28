Ferguson caught two of three targets for 13 yards in Monday's 23-16 win over the Giants.

Ferguson played on 83 percent of the Cowboys' offensive snaps with starting tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) sidelined for the contest. Despite the rookie's increased involvement, he had little impact on the passing game. The Cowboys will host the Commanders in Week 4, and it's possible that Schultz will return to action. However, if the veteran is forced to miss more time, Ferguson would likely be the next man up again. With that said, the 23-year-old tight end did not show enough Monday to warrant much confidence in his ability to produce for fantasy purposes.