Ferguson secured six of eight targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 41-35 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night.

The talented tight end finished second in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night for the Cowboys, and his 12-yard scoring grab with 4:37 remaining put Dallas ahead for good in the see-saw affair. Ferguson's productive night snapped a three-game stretch of lackluster numbers, one in which the second-year pro had failed to eclipse four catches and 35 yards in any on game. Ferguson's touchdown grab also snapped a two-game drought in that department, and he'll look to put together a successful encore in a Week 14 Sunday night battle versus an Eagles team he posted a season-best 7-91-1 line against on back in Week 9.