Ferguson could take over the role Blake Jarwin held last season before his career-ending hip injury, according to Bob Sturm of The Athletic.

Even as the No. 2 tight end behind Dalton Schultz, Jarwin was averaging over 35 snaps a game on offense in the first half of the 2021 season before getting hurt in Week 8, and the Cowboys' offense struggled in the second half as it got away from using 12 personnel (one RB, two TE) due to a lack of a reliable option behind Schultz. The decision to draft Ferguson in the fourth round of the 2022 draft seems motivated by a desire to get back to that scheme and philosophy, so the rookie could see the field a lot right out of the gate. Jarwin caught nine of 12 targets for 89 yards and a TD over the first four games of last season, and Ferguson could see similar volume as a receiver to begin his career.