Ferguson (hamstring) picked up a hamstring issue during Tuesday's practice, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The seriousness of Ferguson's injury has yet to be revealed, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Dallas take extra precaution with their rookie tight end, especially when dealing with a hamstring problem. The Wisconsin product was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft after securing first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021, where he recorded 46 receptions, 450 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games played, all while in a run-heavy offense. Once Ferguson is cleared to play, he'll compete with Sean McKeon and Jeremy Sprinkle (Achilles) for the No. 2 tight end spot behind Dalton Schultz.