Ferguson was diagnosed with a back contusion after his early exit from Thursday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

It sounds like he was in pain at the time but should be able to practice again soon. Ferguson signed a four-year, $52 million extension a couple weeks ago, with the Cowboys betting big on a rebound after he managed just 494 yards and no touchdowns in 14 games last year. Better health would go a long way, both for Ferguson himself and for QB Dak Prescott.