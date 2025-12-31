Ferguson (calf) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Ferguson didn't play after halftime of last Thursday's win at Washington due to a calf injury, ending Week 17 action with one catch (on two targets) for six yards and one touchdown. He was spotted working with Cowboys trainers on the side Wednesday, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, so his lack of activity to begin Week 18 prep isn't a surprise. Ferguson will have two more sessions this week to put himself in a position to suit up Sunday at the Giants.