Ferguson did not play in any of the Cowboys' three preseason games.

Ferguson, George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott were all sidelined for the entire preseason, ensuring that they will all be available for Week 1 against the Giants on Sunday, Sept. 13. Ferguson is coming offf a career year, finishing the 2025 regular season with 82 catches (on 102 targets) for 600 yards and eight touchdowns across 17 games. Even with Lamb and Pickens both commanding 100-plus targets last year, Ferguson's reliability in the passing game has made him a go-to option for Prescott in the passing game. Ferguson will operate as the Cowboys' top pass-catching tight end this season, with Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker providing depth at the position.