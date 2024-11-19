Ferguson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against Houston due to a concussion, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Ferguson was hurt in the first quarter and subsequently entered concussion protocol. The Cowboys have since ruled their No. 1 tight end out for the remainder of the contest. Ferguson finishes Monday's contest with one catch on one target for 11 yards. Luke Schoonmaker will likely take on the majority of Dallas' tight-end snaps in Ferguson's stead.
