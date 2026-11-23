Ferguson (knee/ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

While Ferguson was present for Monday's walkthrough, per Todd Archer of ESPN, he'll officially log a 'DNP' listing for the session, as the Cowboys prepare for Thursday afternoon's game against the Eagles. Ferguson, who has missed two straight contests, had been deemed a non-participant on practice reports over the past two weeks, with Monday's 'DNP' now giving the tight end two more chances to upgrade his listed participation level ahead of Week 12 action.